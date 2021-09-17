$124.82 Million in Sales Expected for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to post $124.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $127.94 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $107.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $489.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $497.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $535.42 million, with estimates ranging from $534.70 million to $536.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRLB. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs stock traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 757,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $286.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth $2,003,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 143.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Proto Labs by 8.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

