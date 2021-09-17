$153.81 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report sales of $153.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.82 million to $154.80 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $122.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $598.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.64 million to $612.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $742.11 million, with estimates ranging from $703.50 million to $771.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $160.94 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

