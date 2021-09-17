$167.12 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce sales of $167.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.30 million and the lowest is $167.00 million. Calix reported sales of $150.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $653.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $633.60 million to $660.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $726.87 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $729.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701 over the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

CALX opened at $48.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

