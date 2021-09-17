$182.50 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) will announce $182.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.30 million and the lowest is $180.70 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $151.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $747.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $738.70 million to $755.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $770.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Shares of NYSE:ETD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 408,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

