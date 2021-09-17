1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CEO Albert Fouerti Purchases 330,000 Shares

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CEO Albert Fouerti acquired 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GOED traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,466. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $300.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $64.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOED. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 667.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

