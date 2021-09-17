1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001202 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $19.94 million and approximately $33,110.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00127036 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

