2,232 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $68.58.

