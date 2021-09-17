2,232 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $68.58.

See Also: What is a conference call?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.