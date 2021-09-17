$225.50 Million in Sales Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report sales of $225.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $233.00 million and the lowest is $218.00 million. Rayonier posted sales of $198.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $862.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.00 million to $867.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 258.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 103.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

