2,534 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,534 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 53,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 49,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 84,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 27,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $137,969,975.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,702,718.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,006,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,555,946. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $145.55. 113,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,212,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.54. The company has a market capitalization of $405.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

