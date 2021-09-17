$256.85 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce sales of $256.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.85 million and the highest is $271.70 million. PRA Group posted sales of $267.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $919.97 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,597 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $109,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,477 shares of company stock worth $1,379,514 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in PRA Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in PRA Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PRA Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRA Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.09. 5,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,702. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

