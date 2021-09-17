$33.62 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to report sales of $33.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.89 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $27.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $133.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.71 million to $136.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $147.25 million, with estimates ranging from $136.62 million to $157.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60,007 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLYM remained flat at $$23.26 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.69 million, a P/E ratio of -21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

