$336.88 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce $336.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.80 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $310.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 17.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $740,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $5,378,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 21.3% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 943,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 165,903 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMH opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

