3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $182.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

