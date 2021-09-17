$4.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings per share of $4.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.74. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $17.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.11 to $18.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.53 to $18.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,951,000 after buying an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 131,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,240,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 65,650 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $155.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.57.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.