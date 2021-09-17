55,500 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Acquired by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. Campbell Soup comprises about 1.7% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after buying an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,490,000 after buying an additional 92,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,686,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,059,000 after buying an additional 305,260 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPB. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

CPB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.45. 78,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,361. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

