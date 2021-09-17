5,683 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

RL stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

