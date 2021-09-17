6,251 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 89,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $128.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.54 and its 200-day moving average is $141.20. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

