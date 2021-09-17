$643.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post $643.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $734.00 million and the lowest is $559.20 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $87.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 635.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of FUN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,721. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,514,000 after purchasing an additional 341,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,716,000 after purchasing an additional 537,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 23.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 449,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 40.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,530,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

