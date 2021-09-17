$8.85 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to report $8.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.99 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $17.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $62.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.71 million to $84.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.44 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $66.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%.

STRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

STRO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

