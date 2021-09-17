930,000 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Purchased by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 930,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,494,000. Li Auto comprises about 3.3% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,869 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after buying an additional 361,525 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 658.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after buying an additional 576,359 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,106,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after buying an additional 678,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

LI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

