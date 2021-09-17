Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. Abcam has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 99.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Abcam by 334.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 108,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 83,303 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter worth $1,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abcam by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Abcam by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,227,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

