abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 181,263 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $50,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.06. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

