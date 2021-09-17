abrdn plc Has $56.21 Million Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,039 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 2.87% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $56,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $48,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,992. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $114.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.63. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -154.94 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

