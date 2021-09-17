abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

abrdn plc decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 725,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 426,159 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $42,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 226,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 118,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31. General Motors has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

