Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 63,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,176,861 shares.The stock last traded at $46.75 and had previously closed at $45.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.37% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 696,904 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 70,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,418,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

