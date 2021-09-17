Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,251,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,924 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.4% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $119,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $5,008,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.71. 164,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,446,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.65. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

