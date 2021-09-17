Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 10,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $172.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.05.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

