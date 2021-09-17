Add.xyz (ADD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,018.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $4,018.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

