AdEx Network Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $67.41 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00058538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00128787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00044905 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 137,667,676 coins and its circulating supply is 129,225,200 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

