Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Up 119.2% in August

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 119.2% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Adhera Therapeutics stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.70. Adhera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

