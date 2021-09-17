Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Up 119.2% in August

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 119.2% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Adhera Therapeutics stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.70. Adhera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.
About Adhera Therapeutics
