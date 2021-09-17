Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,208 shares of company stock worth $47,117,137. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.19. 322,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,460,148. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $127.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

