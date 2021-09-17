Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,400 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DFNL opened at $30.09 on Friday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.