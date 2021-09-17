Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 15,537 Shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 114.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 157,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Get VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XMPT opened at $30.33 on Friday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.