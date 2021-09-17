Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 32,508 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLNE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $1,949,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,698 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 116.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 57,428 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.94. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

