Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 142 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in American Financial Group by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,732 shares of company stock worth $4,142,130 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

NYSE AFG opened at $133.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

