AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.66 Million

Equities analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to announce sales of $134.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the lowest is $128.32 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $566.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $561.80 million to $570.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $610.46 million, with estimates ranging from $603.60 million to $617.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $882,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $655,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,549.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,517,922. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,906.67 and a beta of 0.32. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.57.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.