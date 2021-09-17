Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) versus ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Financial Comparison

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of ADOMANI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and ADOMANI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A ADOMANI $620,000.00 139.09 -$4.39 million N/A N/A

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADOMANI.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and ADOMANI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98% ADOMANI -484.13% -16.72% -15.83%

Risk & Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADOMANI has a beta of 4.14, indicating that its stock price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aeva Technologies and ADOMANI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 ADOMANI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 89.00%. ADOMANI has a consensus target price of $0.70, indicating a potential upside of 138.91%. Given ADOMANI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ADOMANI is more favorable than Aeva Technologies.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats ADOMANI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

ADOMANI Company Profile

Adomani, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

