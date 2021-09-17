Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after acquiring an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,737,000 after acquiring an additional 602,778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 103.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,047,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after purchasing an additional 533,515 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $25,217,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

