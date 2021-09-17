AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,211 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $28,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

MCHI stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $97.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.