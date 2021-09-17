AGF Investments Inc. Has $55.01 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 70,216 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.28% of Restaurant Brands International worth $55,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

NYSE:QSR opened at $63.09 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

