AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173,681 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $22,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $44,000. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $118.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $120.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

