AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,336 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of National Retail Properties worth $35,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

