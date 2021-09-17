AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,587 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $39,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,186,000 after buying an additional 1,479,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,670,000 after buying an additional 1,381,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after buying an additional 968,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,368,000 after purchasing an additional 997,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,559,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,947,000 after purchasing an additional 680,588 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.09. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

