AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in August

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGFMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.