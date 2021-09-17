Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1.03 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,410.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

