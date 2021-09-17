Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADC. Truist increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

