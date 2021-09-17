Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after acquiring an additional 706,152 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 17.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after buying an additional 862,409 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,759,000 after buying an additional 755,069 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,156,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,211,000 after buying an additional 43,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,953,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,653,000 after buying an additional 218,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

