Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 15,563 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

ASX stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

