Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,186 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $8,258,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,864,000. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 656,450 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,235,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 587,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 444,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 2.68.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.