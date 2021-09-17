Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFLYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

